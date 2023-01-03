Submit Release
SB Exit 1 On and Off Ramps on I-77 at Bluefield to Close May 6,7 for Resurfacing

Charleston, West Virginia - The West Virginia Department of Transportation announces that, as part of the final I-77 Bluefield to Princeton rehabilitation and reconstruction project, on Monday, May 6 and Tuesday, May 7, the southbound on and off ramps at Exit 1 at Bluefield, will be closed while the contractor rubblizes the existing concrete and resurfaces. Due to width of the equipment and possible damage to vehicles riding on the rubblized concrete, it is impossible to let traffic through during this time.

For the latest construction activity and statewide traveler information, go to www.WV511.org. Travelers can also dial 511 from any phone but are encouraged to Know Before You Go! Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

Brent H. Walker
(304)558-9227
brent.h.walker@wv.gov

