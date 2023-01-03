Speed limit to be reduced at Camp Creek on WV Turnpike

Submit Release
CHARLESTON, WV-


The West Virginia Division of Highways Commissioner signed a Commissioner’s Order to reduce the speed limit to 60 mph on the West Virginia Turnpike along a 6 mile stretch from Camp Creek (milepost 20.43) to Flat Top (milepost 26.2), both northbound and southbound, in Mercer County.


“Upon the recommendation of the West Virginia Parkways Authority and their Engineering team, as well as the WVDOH Traffic Division, we were able to put this safety measure in place and I am happy to do so,” stated Highways Commissioner Jimmy Wriston. "The order will remain in effect until the results of an engineering and traffic investigation has concluded and Parkways has installed planned safety features.”


In addition to the reduced speed limit, the WV Parkways Authority has increased State Police enforcement, installed flashing chevrons and changeable message boards, and brought on board a third Public Service Commission Enforcement Officer to deal, primarily, with truck traffic, all in an effort to reduce the circumstances that led up to a number of accidents in that area. 



