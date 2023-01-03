Turnpike to Have Nighttime Closures on Exit 95, Kanawha City, for Interchange Work

Page Content

The West Virginia Parkways Authority announces that they will be performing full depth concrete repairs on the I-77/64 Exit 95, Kanawha City interchange, Monday - Friday, May 6, through June 21, 2019. This work will require Exit 95 ramps to be closed nightly from 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM. It will begin on the northbound exit ramp and progress to the southbound entrance ramp, however closures could be present north and south at various times throughout the project. Each week’s work will end Friday morning at 7:00 AM and begin again Sunday night at 9:00 PM.





Beginning May 6, 2019 and continuing throughout the construction period, there will be daily e-mails advising of that evening’s schedule and impact on traffic patterns. There will also be overhead and portable message boards along the interstate and secondary routes to advise the public of the construction times and traffic pattern. Daily reports will also be posted on our webpage at www.wvturnpike.com.





For the latest construction activity and statewide traveler information, go to www.WV511.org. Travelers can also dial 511 from any phone but are encouraged to Know Before You Go! Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

