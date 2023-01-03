Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,913 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,426 in the last 365 days.

Turnpike to Have Nighttime Closures on Exit 95, Kanawha City, for Interchange Work

Page Content


Charleston, West Virginia-


The West Virginia Parkways Authority announces that they will be performing full depth concrete repairs on the I-77/64 Exit 95, Kanawha City interchange, Monday - Friday, May 6, through June 21, 2019. This work will require Exit 95 ramps to be closed nightly from 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM. It will begin on the northbound exit ramp and progress to the southbound entrance ramp, however closures could be present north and south at various times throughout the project. Each week’s work will end Friday morning at 7:00 AM and begin again Sunday night at 9:00 PM.


Beginning May 6, 2019 and continuing throughout the construction period, there will be daily e-mails advising of that evening’s schedule and impact on traffic patterns. There will also be overhead and portable message boards along the interstate and secondary routes to advise the public of the construction times and traffic pattern. Daily reports will also be posted on our webpage at www.wvturnpike.com.


For the latest construction activity and statewide traveler information, go to www.WV511.org.  Travelers can also dial 511 from any phone but are encouraged to Know Before You Go!  Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

​​


Brent H. Walker
(304)558-9227
brent.h.walker@wv.gov

You just read:

Turnpike to Have Nighttime Closures on Exit 95, Kanawha City, for Interchange Work

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.