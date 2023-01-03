Major work on interstate overpass bridges near I-77, I-79 split in Charleston to begin Saturday

Submit Release
CHARLESTON, WV-


With median walls removed and crossovers in place, the West Virginia Division of Highways announces that, beginning Saturday morning, May 18, travelers between the I-64/I-77 split and the I-77/I-79 split in Charleston will experience a work zone and slow moving traffic as WVDOH replaces the decks on three overpass bridges, and an overlay on one other bridge.


All four of these bridges are located along I-77/I-79, just north of the I-64/I-77 split.


The contractor, Brayman Construction, will be replacing the decks of the Tom Williams Family overpass bridge over Garrison Avenue, the bridge over Westmoreland Drive, and the overpass bridge across Cora Street, in Charleston. The Spring Street overpass bridge will also be getting a deck resurfacing overlay.


The interstate project, as per its contract, will impact I-77 for approximately 100 days, with crews working around the clock, 24/7. The first phase will require the closure of I-77 northbound and the adjacent ramps to all traffic on the Westmoreland interchange. The Westmoreland Drive, Garrison Avenue, Cora Street and Spring Street underpasses will be closed at various times throughout the duration of the project, although emergency vehicles will be accommodated.


Traveling lanes will be reduced to having two lanes north and south all traveling on the southbound side of the interstate. Traffic that wishes to exit Westmoreland northbound will need to take I-64 west, exiting onto Washington Street, then taking 119 north. Traffic wishing to enter I-77 northbound will need to take 119 south and use Washington Street onto I-64 eastbound.


All detours will have labeled detour signs in place during construction.


The work in the northbound lanes is expected to last approximately 50 days. From there, crews will mirror that same work in the southbound lanes, which is expected to take another 50 days.



