Gov. Justice, WVDOT leaders approve award of Corridor H Roads to Prosperity project

Gov. Jim Justice and leaders from the West Virginia Department of Transportation today announced that the contract for additional work upgrading Corridor H, through the governor’s Roads to Prosperity program, has been awarded to Kokosing Construction Company.

A low bid of $175.6 million has been awarded for this project, which marks the second out of five phases of work that will be done to enhance Corridor H from Kerens to Parsons in eastern West Virginia. The scope of work for this project includes designing, grading, and draining approximately 4.13 miles, which will eventually become new, partially controlled access roadway from the US Route 219 Connector to the WV Route 72 Interchange in Tucker County.


This project also includes the construction of three large sets of bridges crossing Goodwin Road, Smokey Hollow and WV Route 72.


Additionally, the scope of work includes the building of a pedestrian bridge to accommodate Shingle Tree Trail within Monongahela National Forest.


Kokosing Construction Company also completed the first phase of the Corridor H enhancement work, which graded and drained another 7.5 miles between Kerens and Parsons with a connector to US Route 219.


Once the second phase of work is complete the remaining phases of the Corridor H enhancement project will include paving from Kerens to the WV Route 72 Interchange, completion of the WV Route 72 Interchange to Parsons, and completion of the Cheat River Bridge.


