Interstate Bridge Between St. Albans and Nitro to Have Nightly Lane Closures for Bridge Inspection

The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that nightly lane closures (8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.) will be in place on the Donald Legg Memorial Bridge (I-64) over the Kanawha River between St. Albans and Nitro beginning Monday night, June 10, 2019 and lasting until Friday, June 14, to allow for a routine bridge safety inspection.





To facilitate the required inspection activities, the right (slow) westbound lane of I-64 will be closed from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. from Monday night, June 10, 2019, until Wednesday morning, June 12, 2019, while the right (slow) eastbound lane of I-64 will be closed each night from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. starting Wednesday night, June 12, 2019 until Friday morning, June 14, 2019.





Minor traffic delays may occur during these hours and motorists should plan accordingly. Motorists are also asked to reduce their speed through the work zone and follow the direction of all traffic control devices so that these required inspection activities can be safely performed.



