Gov. Justice: State Farm® named as new sponsor of the West Virginia Parkways Authority Courtesy Patrol

Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Parkways Authority (WVPA) today announced that State Farm is the new sponsor of the Courtesy Patrol which services the entire 88 mile stretch of the Turnpike, from Charleston to Princeton. The newly renamed “WV Turnpike State Farm Safety Patrol” performs a vital service, keeping traffic moving by assisting drivers in times of need, reducing pollution, alleviating congestion and helping prevent secondary crashes. Courtesy Patrol operators, on the West Virginia Turnpike and nationally, are often referred to as “lifesavers” and “heroes” by the grateful motorists who are assisted by these dedicated professionals every day.

“With all of our recent investments in our tourism industry and after offering the people of West Virginia a major discount on E-ZPass transponders, my goal is to have people from all over using the Turnpike every day to explore our great state. And so the safety and well-being of these motorists absolutely must be our top priority,” Gov. Justice said. “That’s why we’re excited to work with a quality company like State Farm so we can make our safety patrol services better than ever and give peace of mind to everyone traveling through our great state as they search for their next adventure in West Virginia.”

The WV Turnpike State Farm Safety Patrol services the Turnpike 24 hours per day, 7 days per week, 365 days a year. The patrol helps to reduce congestion and enhance safety on the West Virginia Turnpike by proactively patrolling the roadway, and assisting stranded motorists with flat tires, jump starts, low oil, low water, contacting wrecker services, minor engine problems, and maintaining traffic control during motorist assists and accidents. The patrol also provides maintenance response (debris clean up, spill control, etc.), and communicates with law enforcement agencies regarding incidents. The WV Turnpike State Farm Safety Patrol is expected to attend to over 9,000 incidents annually.

“Our support of the West Virginia Parkways Authority Courtesy Patrol program embodies our ‘good neighbor’ philosophy,” said Matthew Coleman, Marketing Director. “It also underscores the continued commitment State Farm has to auto safety, while helping people recover from the unexpected, which is the heart of the State Farm mission.”

State Farm support helps to offset the costs used for operation of the program. The newly sponsored Safety Patrol program is a free service offered to all drivers traveling on the West Virginia Turnpike. Disabled motorists can dial *SP and the WV Turnpike State Farm Safety Patrol unit will be notified. State Farm also sponsors Safety Patrols in Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. West Virginia motorists can learn more about the program at www.AssistPatrol.com. Motorists who are assisted by the patrol can also share their stories on social media using the hashtag #AssistPatrol.



