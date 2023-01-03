West Virginia Parkways Authority releases toll numbers from July 4th Holiday week

Page Content

CHARLESTON, WV-

The West Virginia Parkways Authority brought in an all-time record amount of toll booth revenue during the peak 11-day travel period surrounding the July 4th Holiday.

Toll revenue this year – from Thursday, June 27, 2019 through Sunday, July 7, 2019 – came in at more than $5.6 million.





That’s a nearly 77 percent increase from the same 11-day travel window last year, when toll revenues came in at about $3.2 million from Thursday, June 28, 2018 through Sunday, July 8, 2018.





A more detailed summary of 2019 holiday travel toll numbers is as follows:







A more detailed summary of 2018 holiday travel toll numbers is as follows:





July 4th Holiday 11-day traffic comparison 2013 to 2019 (holiday fell on the same day of the week):

​







