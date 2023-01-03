Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,922 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,378 in the last 365 days.

West Virginia Parkways Authority releases toll numbers from July 4th Holiday week

Page Content


CHARLESTON, WV-


The West Virginia Parkways Authority brought in an all-time record amount of toll booth revenue during the peak 11-day travel period surrounding the July 4th Holiday.

Toll revenue this year – from Thursday, June 27, 2019 through Sunday, July 7, 2019 – came in at more than $5.6 million.


That’s a nearly 77 percent increase from the same 11-day travel window last year, when toll revenues came in at about $3.2 million from Thursday, June 28, 2018 through Sunday, July 8, 2018.


A more detailed summary of 2019 holiday travel toll numbers is as follows:



A more detailed summary of 2018 holiday travel toll numbers is as follows:


2.JPG

July 4th Holiday 11-day traffic comparison 2013 to 2019 (holiday fell on the same day of the week):


3.JPG



You just read:

West Virginia Parkways Authority releases toll numbers from July 4th Holiday week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.