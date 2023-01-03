MEDIA ADVISORY Mason County to Hold Ribbon Cutting to Celebrate Opening of New Bus Service, Monday, July 15

Page Content

Charleston, West Virginia-





The West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Division of Public Transit will hold a ribbon cutting event Monday, July 15 at 11:00 to celebrate the start of a new transit system provided by Tri-Rivers Transit serving Mason County.





What: Tri-River Transit’s new Mason County bus service ribbon cutting event

When: Monday, July 15, 201911:00 a.m.

Where: Gate to the Riverfront Park at 4th Street in Pt. Pleasant

Who: Honorable Mike Hall, Chief of Staff, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice

Honorable Rick Handley, Commissioner, Mason County Commission

Honorable Brian Billings, Mayor, City of Pt. Pleasant

Bill Robinson, Director, WV Division of Public Transit

Paula Smith, Director, Tri-River Transit Authority

John Machir, Housing Director, Southwestern Community Action Council





Tri-River Transit, based in Lincoln County, will be providing the bus service throughout Mason County with service to Huntington.





The public is invited to attend.



