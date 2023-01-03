MEDIA ADVISORY Mason County to Hold Ribbon Cutting to Celebrate Opening of New Bus Service, Monday, July 15
Charleston, West Virginia-
The West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Division of Public Transit will hold a ribbon cutting event Monday, July 15 at 11:00 to celebrate the start of a new transit system provided by Tri-Rivers Transit serving Mason County.
What: Tri-River Transit’s new Mason County bus service ribbon cutting event
When: Monday, July 15, 201911:00 a.m.
Where: Gate to the Riverfront Park at 4th Street in Pt. Pleasant
Who: Honorable Mike Hall, Chief of Staff, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice
Honorable Rick Handley, Commissioner, Mason County Commission
Honorable Brian Billings, Mayor, City of Pt. Pleasant
Bill Robinson, Director, WV Division of Public Transit
Paula Smith, Director, Tri-River Transit Authority
John Machir, Housing Director, Southwestern Community Action Council
Tri-River Transit, based in Lincoln County, will be providing the bus service throughout Mason County with service to Huntington.
The public is invited to attend.
Brent H. Walker
(304)541-9664
brent.h.walker@wv.gov