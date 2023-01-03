Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,930 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,358 in the last 365 days.

New bus system connecting Mason County with Huntington and greater Tri-State area unveiled in ribbon-cutting ceremony

Page Content


CHARLESTON, WV-


The West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Division of Public Transit announced Monday that it will be partnering with Tri-River Transit to open a new bus system, serving Mason County.

The announcement was made Monday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Riverfront Park in Point Pleasant. 


Tri-River Transit – a West Virginia based company – will operate the service throughout Mason County.


The new bus system will also include service to Huntington, where this new route will meet up with Huntington’s existing Tri-State Transit system. This interconnected system will allow for additional bus travel destinations.


Among those on hand to welcome and celebrate the new service was Mike Hall, Chief of Staff to Gov. Jim Justice. Also in attendance were Rick Handley, President of the Mason County Commission; Brian Billings, Mayor of Point Pleasant; Bill Robinson, Executive Director of the West Virginia Division of Public Transit; Paula Smith, Executive Director of Tri-River Transit; and Jon Machir, Director of the Mason County Homeless Shelter - Southwestern Community Action Committee.


“Transportation is vitally important to our citizens' quality of life,” Robinson said. “This service represents a milestone in people’s lives.”

“This is a great opportunity for the citizens of our county and the Mason County Commission is proud to be able to help provide this service," Handley said. "It will be an asset for those who need transportation for their business and medical needs.”

You just read:

New bus system connecting Mason County with Huntington and greater Tri-State area unveiled in ribbon-cutting ceremony

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.