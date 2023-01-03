New bus system connecting Mason County with Huntington and greater Tri-State area unveiled in ribbon-cutting ceremony
CHARLESTON, WV-
The West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Division of Public Transit announced Monday that it will be partnering with Tri-River Transit to open a new bus system, serving Mason County.
The announcement was made Monday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Riverfront Park in Point Pleasant.
Tri-River Transit – a West Virginia based company – will operate the service throughout Mason County.
The new bus system will also include service to Huntington, where this new route will meet up with Huntington’s existing Tri-State Transit system. This interconnected system will allow for additional bus travel destinations.
Among those on hand to welcome and celebrate the new service was Mike Hall, Chief of Staff to Gov. Jim Justice. Also in attendance were Rick Handley, President of the Mason County Commission; Brian Billings, Mayor of Point Pleasant; Bill Robinson, Executive Director of the West Virginia Division of Public Transit; Paula Smith, Executive Director of Tri-River Transit; and Jon Machir, Director of the Mason County Homeless Shelter - Southwestern Community Action Committee.
“Transportation is vitally important to our citizens' quality of life,” Robinson said. “This service represents a milestone in people’s lives.”
“This is a great opportunity for the citizens of our county and the Mason County Commission is proud to be able to help provide this service," Handley said. "It will be an asset for those who need transportation for their business and medical needs.”