WVDOH to Re-Open I-77 Northbound Mineral Wells Rest Area

Charleston-


The West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways announces that, on Friday, July 19, the I-77 northbound Mineral Wells rest area, at MM 166, will re-open to traffic.


“We recognize how important these facilities are to travelers, so we are pleased we were able to make repairs and re-open this rest area,” stated Secretary of Transportation Byrd White.


The interstate rest area had been closed since December 2017 after a vehicle ran into the building, causing extensive damage. Repairs were made by DOH’s Building and Grounds crews.

 
The West Virginia Division of Highways and the West Virginia Parkways Authority (Turnpike) maintain 9 Welcome Centers, 10 Rest Areas and 4 Travel Plazas.


WVDOH to Re-Open I-77 Northbound Mineral Wells Rest Area

