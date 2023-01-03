Submit Release
WVDOH to Reduce Weight Limits on New Goff Mountain Road Near WV 25 Due to Slip

Charleston-


The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that, due to an active slip along WV 622 (New Goff Mountain Road), the weight limit on a half-mile stretch between Bobcat of Advantage Valley and WV Route 25 (Institute/Nitro) will be reduced to 3 tons.


Signs at both ends of affected area along WV 622 will be in place early Friday morning (July 26) reading “ROAD NOT SUITABLE FOR LARGE TRUCKS” and “3 TONS” weight limit posting. This action is necessary to slow down the progression of the slip until the time it can be repaired.


