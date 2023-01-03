Gov. Justice approves award of I-64 widening project in Cabell County

Page Content





CHARLESTON, WV-





Gov. Jim Justice and leaders from the West Virginia Department of Transportation announce today that the contract for a major widening project along Interstate-64, from Merritts Creek to Barboursville in Cabell County, has been awarded to Triton Construction, Inc., of Nitro.

The project is part of the Gov. Justice's Roads to Prosperity program, and will double the width of the existing section of interstate from four lanes to eight lanes.

“This widening project along that stretch of I-64 is an important safety project for us,” stated Transportation Secretary Byrd White. “It will really open that area up and help mitigate the congestion that has been present there for years.”

The scope of work also calls for the replacement of five sets of overpass bridges.

Triton Construction, Inc. was awarded the design-build job with a bid of $71.7 million. Work is scheduled to begin in summer 2020, with a scheduled completion date of late 2022.​

​​