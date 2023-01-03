WVDOT Announces Secondary Road Maintenance Projects Through End of Year

Page Content





Charleston-





The West Virginia Department of Transportation is pleased to announce the next round of Governor Justice’s Secondary Roads Initiative projects.





“As we continue our evolution into a maintenance-first organization, Governor Justice asked that our Districts identify the maintenance projects (mowing, patching, paving, etc.) to be completed by the end of the year,” stated Transportation Secretary Byrd White. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing these types of activities in an open and transparent manner and, I can promise you, Governor Justice is committed to making sure we have every resource we need to get this work done.”





This new list of projects, scheduled to be completed by December 31, 2019, can be viewed by going to www.transportation.wv.gov and clicking on Secondary Road Maintenance Initiative.



