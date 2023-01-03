Gov. Justice approves award of WV Route 10 improvement project in Mercer County

Page Content





CHARLESTON, WV-





Gov. Jim Justice and leaders from the West Virginia Department of Transportation today announced that the contract for the last phase of operational and safety improvements on WV Route 10 in southern West Virginia has been awarded to Vecellio & Grogan, Inc., of Beckley.

This particular phase of work includes 14 miles of enhancements on WV-10, from the Wyoming/Mercer county line to US Route 19 near Kegley.

It is the fifth and final leg of overall WV-10 improvements – spanning a total of more than 70 miles – from Man in Logan County to Kegley in Mercer County.

All five phases of work are part of the Gov. Justice's Roads to Prosperity program.

This latest contract calls for road widening and paving work on the 14-mile stretch; which includes culvert and ditch maintenance, stream stabilization, a piling wall slide repair, the addition of new signage and guardrails, and the rehabilitation of four bridges.

Vecellio & Grogan, Inc. was awarded the project with a bid of $16.9 million. The project is expected to start late this summer, with a scheduled completion date of late summer 2020.





