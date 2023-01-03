Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,929 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,313 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Justice approves award of WV Route 10 improvement project in Mercer County

Page Content


CHARLESTON, WV-


Gov. Jim Justice and leaders from the West Virginia Department of Transportation today announced that the contract for the last phase of operational and safety improvements on WV Route 10 in southern West Virginia has been awarded to Vecellio & Grogan, Inc., of Beckley.


This particular phase of work includes 14 miles of enhancements on WV-10, from the Wyoming/Mercer county line to US Route 19 near Kegley.


It is the fifth and final leg of overall WV-10 improvements – spanning a total of more than 70 miles – from Man in Logan County to Kegley in Mercer County.


All five phases of work are part of the Gov. Justice's Roads to Prosperity program.


This latest contract calls for road widening and paving work on the 14-mile stretch; which includes culvert and ditch maintenance, stream stabilization, a piling wall slide repair, the addition of new signage and guardrails, and the rehabilitation of four bridges.


Vecellio & Grogan, Inc. was awarded the project with a bid of $16.9 million. The project is expected to start late this summer, with a scheduled completion date of late summer 2020.


​​

You just read:

Gov. Justice approves award of WV Route 10 improvement project in Mercer County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.