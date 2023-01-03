Work zone at I-64 Danner Bridge project in Charleston to shift to opposite lanes this week with westbound work set to begin

Page Content

Transition marks start of Phase II of project

CHARLESTON, WV-





The West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways announces that, this week, road crews will be transitioning into the second and final phase of work on the Danner Road overpass bridge project in Charleston, shifting the work zone into the opposite lanes of I-64.

Beginning Wednesday evening, crews will begin shifting I-64 traffic – between Oakwood Road and Montrose Drive – over to the newly-replaced eastbound bridge, as work is set to start on the westbound bridge Thursday morning.

If weather permits crews to adhere to this planned timeline, an increase in traffic congestion should be anticipated for the Thursday morning commute as motorists get used to the new pattern.

The work zone's 50-mph speed limit will remain in place, as will all current ramp closures.

The Oakwood Road/I-64 WB entrance ramp will continue to be closed for the duration of the project. Traffic will be detoured to the Montrose Drive interchange via WV 61 (MacCorkle Avenue).

The Virginia Street/I-64 WB entrance ramp will also remain closed for the duration of the project. That traffic will be detoured to the Lee Street/I-64 WB entrance ramp via US 119 (Pennsylvania Avenue and Washington Street).

Motorists are reminded to pay attention for the new traffic patterns and to Just.Slow.Down in work zones. Delays will occur and should be expected, particularly during peak travel hours.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation asks you to please use caution when driving in work zones — Just. Slow. Down. It’s everybody’s responsibility. Drivers should download the WV 511 app for regular traffic and road work updates or go to the website at www.WV511.org.



