Gov. Justice announces I-64 Danner Road Overpass Bridge to be completed just 36 days into planned 60-day construction schedule

Gov. Jim Justice announced today that construction on the major road project at the Interstate 64 Danner Road Overpass Bridge – which has become part of the daily commute for drivers in Charleston – is wrapping up far ahead of schedule.

The Danner Bridge project​ was originally scheduled to take 60 days, as crews with Brayman Construction completely replaced the bridge decks in each direction. The work was badly needed, but caused significant delays for motorists in Charleston during rush hour traffic, as the bridge is one of the most heavily traveled in the state.

However, today, the Governor announced that crews are already wrapping up work on the bridge. It will reopen tomorrow – Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 – just 36 days after construction began and more than three weeks ahead of schedule.

“This is truly a great day to be able to share this wonderful news,” Gov. Justice said. “This is such an incredible feat by our great workers and great people.”

The project involved the closure of multiple lanes of traffic along I-64 between the Oakwood Road (exit 58A) and Montrose Drive (exit 56) exits. The work zone also forced the closure of the Oakwood Road and Virginia Street interstate on-ramps.

However, by tomorrow, all lanes on the bridge and all interstate on-ramps will be back open as normal once again.

“We really thought that our original 60-day schedule was being very aggressive,” Gov. Justice said. “But our great DOH crews and the contractor absolutely knocked this one out of the park.

“We had to fix it, we had to do the work. Now it will be over and done with and our drivers will be able to get back to normal with a bridge that is going to last them years and years to come.”

Drivers are urged to remain alert in the area, as various traffic controls are still in place and the final touches of work are set to continue beneath the bridge on Danner Road.

