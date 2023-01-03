Submit Release
Gov. Justice approves award of I-64 Nitro/St. Albans Bridge project


PUTNAM COUNTY, WV-


While overlooking the Interstate 64 Nitro/St. Albans Bridge, Gov. Jim Justice and leaders from the West Virginia Department of Transportation announced that the contract for the major project to expand and revamp the I-64 Nitro/St. Albans Bridge – also known as the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge – has been awarded to the joint venture of Brayman Construction and Trumbull Construction.


“It is an incredible project that is needed so badly,” Gov. Justice said. “It’s needed from the standpoint of congestion, but it’s also needed so badly from the standpoint of safety.” 


A low bid of $224.4 million earned Brayman-Trumbull the contract for this large-scale project that aims to eliminate regular congestion, while also making the area safer for motorists.


These major upgrades have been necessary for years. Today’s announcement means that this project – which is a part of Gov. Justice’s Roads To Prosperity program – is finally ready to move forward.


“We’ve waited on this a long time and now, we’re here,” Gov. Justice said. “We just keep delivering and delivering and, eventually, the whole world is going to wake up and say West Virginia is the place we want to be.”


The contract calls for both the design and construction of the project, so the formal design for the work has yet to be finalized. However, crews have a tentative plan of how they anticipate proceeding, generally. 


The intention is to build an entirely new bridge over the Kanawha River – north of the existing bridge – which will carry solely westbound traffic on I-64; in the direction of Huntington.


Then, the existing Legg Memorial Bridge on I-64 will be revamped and will be used to carry solely eastbound traffic on I-64; in the direction of Charleston.


However, the project extends beyond the Kanawha River. The improvement work will span a grand total of 3.8 miles of I-64 between Nitro and Scott Depot, with additional roadway widening and overpass bridge replacements planned within the scope of work.


DOT officials estimate the improvements will provide another 100 years of service life to travelers.


The project is currently projected to be finished by October 2023.


“It is an absolutely incredible day,” Gov. Justice said. “Everyone who lives in the communties nearby or who drive the interstate to work should be really proud and really excited for what's coming next with this project.” 

