I-70 Bridges Project Update Week of 12-23-19
Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:
Week of 12/23/2019
I-70
- Construction continued in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers were in effect.
-
US Route 40
- There were single lane closures at the Elm Grove interchange.
- These took place Monday thru Friday (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m.). This work is expected to continue until January 2020.
-
Look Ahead to Week of 12/30/2019
I-70
- Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.
-
US Route 40
- Single lane daytime (Monday thru Friday (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) closures at the Elm Grove interchange will continue until January 2020.
Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at (304)810-3214. Please note that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com.