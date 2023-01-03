I-70 Bridges Project Update Week of 1-6-2020

Continuing its commitment to transparency, the West Virginia Department of Transportation offers the following weekly update on the I-70 Bridges Projects in Ohio County for the week of January 6, 2020.





Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:





Week of 1/6/2020





I-70

Construction continued in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers were in effect.

There were single lane Eastbound daytime closures (10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.) at the Elm Grove Interchange on Thursday.





US Route 40

There were single lane closures at the Elm Grove interchange.

These took place Monday thru Friday (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m.). This work is expected to continue until January 2020.





Look Ahead to Week of 1/13/2020





I-70

Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.

There will be intermittent single lane closures in Sections B and C as preliminary drilling and patching of potholes take place.







US Route 40

Single lane daytime (Monday thru Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) closures at the Elm Grove interchange will continue through January 2020.





Ohio Route 7

There will be single lane daytime closures (7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) between the Bridgeport exits in order to work on the I-70 bridge. These will run for two weeks.

Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at (304)810-3214. Please note that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com.







