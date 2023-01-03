I-70 Bridges Project Update Lane Closures Wednesday December 18 thru Friday December 20
CHARLESTON, WV-
Continuing its commitment to transparency, the West Virginia Department of Transportation offers the following weekly update on the I-70 Bridges Projects in Ohio County for the week of December 16, 2019.
Week of 12/16/2019
I-70
- Construction continued in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers were in effect.
- As of Friday, December 20, there were single lane daytime closures (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Section B Westbound at the first bridge east of the tunnel.
- There were single lane daytime closures (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) in both direction between Cabela Drive and Elm Grove interchanges.
US Route 40
- There were single lane closures at the Elm Grove interchange.
- These took place Monday thru Friday (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m.). This work is expected to continue until January 2020.
I-470
- Westbound (Exits 5A to 2) and Eastbound (Exits 2 to I-70) lanes were closed.
- Westbound lanes were closed 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., and Eastbound lanes were closed 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
Look Ahead to Week of 12/23/2019
I-70
- Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.
US Route 40
- Single lane daytime (Monday thru Friday (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) closures at the Elm Grove interchange will continue until January 2020.
Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at (304)810-3214. Please note that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com.