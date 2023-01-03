I-70 Bridges Project Update: Short Term Lane Closures Scheduled on I-70



Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com . Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule



The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that beginning Friday January 17, 2020, and continuing for one week, there will be short term closures at the US 250/WV 2 Northbound ramp to I-70 Eastbound and US 250/WV 2 Northbound ramp to I-70 Westbound.