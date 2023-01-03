I-70 Bridges Project Update: Short Term Lane Closures Scheduled on I-70
1/16/2020
CHARLESTON, WV-
The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that beginning Friday January 17, 2020, and continuing for one week, there will be short term closures at the US 250/WV 2 Northbound ramp to I-70 Eastbound and US 250/WV 2 Northbound ramp to I-70 Westbound.
Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule
Brent Walker
304-414-6894