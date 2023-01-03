Submit Release
Gov. Justice: Aeronautics Commission hands out $388k in Airport Improvement Grants

CHARLESTON, WV-


Gov. Jim Justice and leaders with the West Virginia Aeronautics Commission announced today that a combined total of $388,203 in grant funding has been secured for airports across the state. The grants were approved during the WVAC’s latest meeting on Thursday.


“I’ve said over and over that our airports in West Virginia are our lifeblood,” Gov. Justice said. “They are right up there with our schools as the very top things driving growth in our local communities and that’s why it’s so important to dedicate every dollar we possibly can to make sure they are the top-of-the-line facilities we need them to be.”


Two airports will receive grants from Special Revenue, provided by the Aviation Fuel Tax, to provide a portion of the local match for additional Federal Aviation Administration Grants:


  • North Central West Virginia Airport will receive $53,958 from the WVAC to go toward a project related to the extension and renovation of a de-icing system, and
  • Yeager Airport in Charleston will receive $334,245 from the WVAC to go towards projects to rebuild the runway safety area, provide security improvements, and improve upon energy efficiency of their operations.

The combined WVAC grant total on these projects is $388,203 and opens up access to over $6 million more in funding from the FAA.


“The level of support the Aeronautics Commission has been able to display under Governor Justice’s leadership has been unprecedented,” Aeronautics Director Sean Hill said. “We thank the Governor for his continued leadership and we are excited to put this funding to good use.” 

Earlier today, the WVAC and the West Virginia Airport Managers’ Association hosted the 3rd Annual Aviation Day at the Legislature in the Upper Rotunda at the State Capitol Building in Charleston to draw attention to the special role aviation plays in West Virginia.


Gov. Justice also issued a proclamation today, designating Jan. 16, 2020 as Aviation Day in West Virginia. A ceremony was held in the Governor’s Reception Room at the State Capitol Building today to present the proclamation.




