Rent the Runway Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; Last days to actively participate in the case; January 13, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Rent the Runway, Inc. ("Rent the Runway" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RENT) investors that a class action has been filed on behalf of investors. Rent the Runway investors that purchased, or otherwise acquired Rent the Runway Class A common stock in or traceable to Rent the Runway's October 27, 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO"), are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.



Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com.

The Complaint alleges that the IPO's offering documents failed to disclose the following material facts: (1) Rent the Runway was continuing to face extraordinary business headwinds, such as transportation headwinds and labor wage rate increases, from the COVID-19 pandemic; (2) Rent the Runway's active subscriber enrollments had sharply decelerated from the growth trajectory represented in the offering documents and, as a result, Rent the Runway was several months away from approaching its pre-pandemic levels of active subscriptions; (3) Rent the Runway needed to substantially increase marketing and advertising costs from historical figures in order to attempt to grow its active subscriber network; (4) Rent the Runway was suffering from ballooning fulfillment and transportation costs; and (5) as a result, Rent the Runway was suffering accelerating operational losses at the time of the IPO and was far less likely to achieve profitability in the near term, if ever, than represented.

