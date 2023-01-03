WVDOT to Hold Public Meeting January 27 to Review Detours from I-70 Project

Page Content

CHARLESTON-





The West Virginia Department of Transportation announces that a public informational meeting will be held Monday, January 27 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Highlands Event Center, 355 Wharton Circle in Triadelphia, WV, to discuss and review detour routes ahead of the I-70 Westbound Fulton Bridge closure.





The purpose of this meeting will be to review detour routes as a result of the I-70 Westbound closure for the new Fulton Bridge construction. I-70 Westbound is anticipated to close between Exit 2A (WV 88 Oglebay Park) and the Exit 1B (US 250/WV 2 interchange) beginning February 3, 2020 for a period of nine months.





Members of the public who cannot attend the meeting may submit comments, electronically, to info@i70forward.com​







