Nearly One Million Pounds of Steel Used in DOH District 6 to Repair Slips

CHARLESTON, WV-


The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that nearly one million pounds of steel have been used over the last six months in the northern panhandle counties as part of DOH’s efforts to repair road slips.


Tony Clark, Acting District Engineer for WVDOH District 6, which includes Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Ohio, Tyler, and Wetzel counties, said between contractors and DOH crews, 994,140 pounds of steel piling has been used to stabilize slip areas since July of 2019.


“The steel beams that are used weigh 42 pounds per foot and average 30 feet long,” stated Clark.  “That amounts to 23,670 linear feet of steel being drilled into the ground along our roadways to stabilize slip areas throughout our district, which is a tremendous amount of steel and represents Highway’s commitment to maintaining and preserving our infrastructure.”


Whether the drilling work is performed by a contractor or by DOH dis-force crews, Highways employees provide support services in the form of excavation and filling/backfilling.


