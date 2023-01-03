I-70 Bridges Project Update: Long-term traffic detour for Fulton Bridge to begin February 3rd, 2020

CHARLESTON, WV-





The West Virginia Department of Transportation advises that beginning Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 and continuing for nine months, I-70 West at the Fulton Bridge will be closed. Thru traffic is advised to use the official detour, I-470, to reach points West. The Wheeling Tunnel will still be accessible via US-250 and WV SR-2.





There will be a public meeting to review detour routes and address traffic concerns on Monday, Jan. 27 at the Highlands Event Center, 355 Wharton Circle, Suite 235, Triadelphia, WV from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. This public meeting will be an open house format and interested members of the public are encouraged to drop in at any time to have their questions answered.





Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com . Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.







