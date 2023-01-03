DOH to Hold Public Informational Meeting Regarding New Goff Mountain Road/Big Tyler Road Project

The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that it will hold a public informational meeting to discuss proposed improvements to New Goff Mountain Road in Cross Lanes.





The meeting will take place on Thursday, Jan. 23 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Family Life Center Gym at Cross Lanes Baptist Church, located at 102 Knollwood Dr. in Cross Lanes (Kanawha County). This meeting complies with the public involvement requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.





While no formal presentation will be made, attendees will be able to review the project that consists of a combination of four-lane and five-lane improvements to WV 622 (Goff Mountain Road/Big Tyler Road) beginning near the intersection of New Goff Mountain Road/Jain Drive and proceeding northward for 1.5 miles to the signalized intersection serving Kroger to the west and Andrew Jackson Middle School to the east. The Preferred Alternative will be presented at the meeting. The public will be afforded the opportunity to ask questions and give written comments on the project throughout the meeting. A handout with project details will be available at the meeting and on the WVDOH Website.





Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Mr. RJ Scites, P.E., Director, Engineering Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, 1334 Smith Street, Charleston, West Virginia 25301 on or before Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. For project information and the opportunity to comment on the project, please visit the WVDOH Website at http://go.wv.gov/dotcomment.





The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.