Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,929 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,441 in the last 365 days.

MAJOR ROAD CLOSURE: All lanes of I-79 North near Weston to be shut down for several hours

Page Content


LEWIS COUNTY, WV-


The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that two of two northbound lanes of I-79 at mile marker 99 near the Weston exit have been closed due to significant damage to the interstate.

Both lanes of I-79 North in this area are expected to remain closed for several hours today as crews work around the clock to make repairs.

The recommended detour for motorists traveling northbound on I-79 is to use Exit 96 (South Weston) to US Route 19. Continuing north, motorists will be able to get back on I-79 via the MM 105 (Jane Lew) entrance ramp.

​​

You just read:

MAJOR ROAD CLOSURE: All lanes of I-79 North near Weston to be shut down for several hours

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.