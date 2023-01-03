Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,929 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,441 in the last 365 days.

DOH Announces I-64 Bridge Lane Closures, Beginning Wednesday, to Make Permanent Repairs to Bridge Deck

Page Content


Charleston, WV-


Following last week’s emergency closure of two eastbound lanes of the Eugene A. Carter Memorial Bridge carrying I-64 over the Kanawha River in Charleston, the West Virginia Division of Highways announces that, in order to make permanent repairs to the bridge deck and take advantage of available equipment, the following closures are necessary:


Wednesday, January 29 – Friday, January 31 – The Eastbound slow lane will be shut down, from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.  Exit and entrance ramps will remain open.

Friday, January 31 – Sunday, February 2 – The Eastbound fast and center lanes will be closed from 10:00 p.m. (Friday) through 12:00 noon (Sunday).

While Highways crews prepare for this important work, motorists are encouraged to enter the work zone prepared and alert as they are likely to experience congestion and traffic backups.​​​



You just read:

DOH Announces I-64 Bridge Lane Closures, Beginning Wednesday, to Make Permanent Repairs to Bridge Deck

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.