DOH Announces I-64 Bridge Lane Closures, Beginning Wednesday, to Make Permanent Repairs to Bridge Deck

Following last week’s emergency closure of two eastbound lanes of the Eugene A. Carter Memorial Bridge carrying I-64 over the Kanawha River in Charleston, the West Virginia Division of Highways announces that, in order to make permanent repairs to the bridge deck and take advantage of available equipment, the following closures are necessary:

– The Eastboundwill be shut down, from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Exit and entrance ramps will remain open.

Friday, January 31 – Sunday, February 2 – The Eastbound fast and center lanes will be closed from 10:00 p.m. (Friday) through 12:00 noon (Sunday).

While Highways crews prepare for this important work, motorists are encouraged to enter the work zone prepared and alert as they are likely to experience congestion and traffic backups.​​​







