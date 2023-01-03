Submit Release
I-70 Bridges Project Update Nighttime Closure in Both Directions February 10-13


Westbound I-70 traffic will be forced to exit at Wheeling Island and can return to I-70 at the Marion Street exit. Eastbound I-70 traffic is advised to use I-470 as a detour during this timeframe. Signage will be posted along the roadway during this timeframe. Additionally, casino traffic from the East will be accommodated through the Marion Street exit. 


Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays.  Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com.  Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.



