EMERGENCY CLOSURE: All eastbound lanes of I-64 St. Albans / Nitro Bridge shut down for emergency expansion joint repairs

CHARLESTON, WV – Due to a failing expansion joint on the I-64 St. Albans / Nitro Bridge, the West Virginia Division of Highways has closed all eastbound lanes of I-64 at the bridge while crews assess the damage and plan for repairs.


Traffic is being detoured onto US Route 60. All traffic not already on US-60 will be detoured at Exit 44 (St. Albans).


DOH crews will be monitoring the traffic along the detours and will provide the necessary services to keep traffic moving.


The closure is expected to be in effect until at least tomorrow morning.


DOH officials advise that westbound traffic may also be affected with slow downs as the detoured traffic makes its way through the system. Motorists traveling on I-64 West are asked to slow down and be alert.


Additional information will be provided as soon as it becomes available. 

