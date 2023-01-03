I-70 Bridges Project Update Week of 1-27-2020

Continuing its commitment to transparency, the West Virginia Department of Transportation offers the following weekly update on the I-70 Bridges Projects in Ohio County for the week of January 27, 2020.





Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:





Week of 1/27/2020





I-70

Construction continued in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers were in effect.





US Route 40

There were single lane closures at the Elm Grove interchange.

These took place Monday thru Friday (7:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m.).





Ohio Route 7

There were single lane daytime closures (7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) between the Bridgeport exits in order to work on the I-70 bridge.





Look Ahead to Week of 2/3/2020





I-70

Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.

Beginning Monday 2/3, I-70 Westbound will be closed from Exit 2A through the span of Fulton Bridge for a period of 9 months.

This closure will be for the demolition and reconstruction of Fulton Bridge.



All thru traffic is encouraged to use the official detour of I-470.





The Oglebay Park I-70 Westbound Entrance Ramp (Exit 2A) will be closed for the duration of the I-70 Westbound closure.

Traffic will be detoured West on US 40 to WV 2 South to the Main Street Entrance Ramp.





The 16th Street Ramp (Exit 1B) to US 250/WV 2 will be closed for the duration of the I-70 Westbound closure.





Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at (304)810-3214. Please note that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com



