Eastbound lanes of I-64 St. Albans to Nitro Bridge to remain closed Friday as DOH makes expansion joint repairs

Division of Highways Officials Give Update on Progress

CHARLESTON, WV-

Following this morning’s emergency closure of the eastbound lanes on the I-64 St. Albans/Nitro Bridge, to make repairs to a failing expansion joint, the West Virginia Division of Highways held a press conference to explain what happened and the plan to make repairs.





During the event, DOH officials provided an update on the timeframe for the project, announcing that they are aiming to have the bridge repaired and reopened within the next 48 hours. Friday morning commuters are strongly encouraged to adjust their travel times accordingly.









In addition to the previous release, the WVDOH offers the following updates:





•Law enforcement is currently on-site at multiple intersections to assist our crews. We coordinated with them to provide flaggers at intersections between 6:30 – 9:00 a.m. tomorrow morning so that our maintenance crews can focus on snow removal and ice control.

•DOH contracting partners Brayman Construction and Span One assisting DOH crews.

•Our signal crew is currently extending green times at key intersections.

•Kentucky and Ohio DOT have been notified and will use appropriate message boards and social media to support us.

•WAZE has been notified so that the incident is verified, and they know this is an emergency repair which may last 24-48 hours.

•Message boards along I-64 and US 35 have messaging regarding project and detour.

•Coordinating, internally, with DOH Districts 1 and 2 on the placement of portable message signs to support detour routes.

•All counties impacted by detours have been contacted.

•DOH has contacted Kanawha County Sheriff and Putnam County Sheriff to assist with detour monitoring/traffic flagging as needed.

•Incident information has been populated and is being updated on DOT and WV511Facebook and Twitter.





DOH officials advise that westbound traffic may also be affected by slowdowns as the detoured traffic makes its way through the system. Motorists traveling on I-64 West are asked to slow down and be alert.









The West Virginia Department of Transportation asks you to please use caution when driving in work zones — Just. Slow. Down. It’s everybody’s responsibility. Drivers should download the WV 511 app for regular traffic and road work updates or go to the website at www.WV511.org. For information about the project, visit Drive Forward WV or the WVDOT Facebook.





