UPDATE: WVDOH bridge crews making progress on emergency I-64 St. Albans/Nitro Bridge expansion joint repairs

Following yesterday’s emergency closure of the eastbound lanes at the I-64 St. Albans/Nitro Bridge, the West Virginia Division of Highways continues to make progress, as Highways bridge crews work around the clock to make repairs to the failed expansion joint.

“This is a complex job for any contractor but our DOH bridge crews are doing an amazing job,” said State Bridge Engineer Tracy Brown. “They have worked continuously, in the elements, to make the repairs and we are making good progress. To complete these repairs within 48 hours will really be a testament to the perseverance of the hard-working men and women of the Division of Highways.”

Thursday evening, crews worked under the structure replacing the shims and bolts on the expansion joint and since early Friday morning have been building the forms in preparation to pour the concrete.













“Once we complete the forms, we will call for concrete and, in a short time window, will pour, test, and when safe, open the road to traffic,” Brown said. “While we still have some major work to do, under these conditions, everyone should be proud of the work our team is doing to make these repairs and re-open this bridge to traffic.”

WVDOH continues to monitor the detour routes and continues to work with law enforcement to facilitate the flow of traffic.







