Division of Motor Vehicles holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new DMV NOW Kiosk at Huntington Kroger

CHARLESTON, WV-





West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Everett Frazier was on hand today at the Huntington Kroger on 7th Avenue to take part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new DMV NOW Kiosk in the store.



The ceremony was held at 10:30 a.m. and included attendees from the Huntington Chamber of Commerce, local customers, and DMV staff.

There are now 12 kiosks installed across West Virginia, including the one unveiled today in Huntington. These kiosks help customers “Skip the Line” and perform some of the most popular DMV transactions efficiently.

Other locations include:

Barboursville Kroger

Beckley Kroger

Beckley Sheetz

Clarksburg Kroger

Clarksburg Sheetz

Kanawha City DMV Regional Office

Martinsburg DMV Regional Office

Morgantown Kroger

Scott Depot Kroger

Star City Sheetz

Wheeling Sheetz

“These kiosks will help you renew your driver’s license and vehicle registration in just minutes," Commissioner Frazier said. “You can also print your driving record."

Commissioner Frazier reminds customers to bring their current tax receipt and vehicle registration card for the vehicle-renewal service. Driver’s license renewal requires a current driver’s license.

“Customers that have any changes to their license or registration will still need to visit their local DMV Regional Office," Frazier said. “However, if no changes are needed, you can come by a kiosk for a quick and easy transaction in minutes."



For Bill Bissett, President and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, having a DMV NOW Kiosk in the area is just another great tool for customers to take advantage of.

“Access to our government means everything and technology helps make this access easier, quicker, and more affordable,” Bissett said. “Beyond the usual bread, milk, and cheese, shoppers at Kroger can now take advantage of a DMV Kiosk that will save them time, travel, and postage. We appreciate the DMV partnering with Kroger once again to make these electronic opportunities a reality."

The DMV will continue to add services to all kiosks statewide, as well as the online services portal, to decrease wait times in the Regional Offices and provide the best customer service to those who have more difficult or time-consuming transactions.

For more information, please contact the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles at 1-800-642-9066, or visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov.​​



