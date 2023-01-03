I-70 Bridges Project Update: Lane Closure Beginning Tuesday, March 3 on Ohio Route 7



Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com . Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.



The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that from Tuesday, March 3 through Friday, March 6, the right Southbound lane of Ohio Rt. 7 will be closed during daytime hours (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) to allow for signage installation. This closure will run between the North 5th Street Exit in Martin’s Ferry and the US 250 Exit in Bridgeport.