I-70 Bridges Project Update: Ohio Route 7 South Lane Closures Beginning March 12



Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com . Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.



The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that on Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13, there will be daytime (8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.) single lane closures on Ohio Route 7 South from south of Aetna Street in Martins Ferry to the Bridgeport Exit. These closures will accommodate the installation of concrete signage foundations.