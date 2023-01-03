Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,914 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,381 in the last 365 days.

DMV to limit number of customers in regional offices

Page Content


CHARLESTON, WV-

In accordance with the most recent guidelines and best practices recommended by both the CDC and West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources regarding COVID-19 and in the interest of social distancing, the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles is limiting the number of customers permitted in regional offices at the same time.


All offices will remain open and operational. However, each location will permit no more than 10-20 individuals inside their offices at any time.


DMV staff will intermittently wipe down counters and chairs.


The DMV reminds all West Virginians that most transactions can be done online or mailed in and do not require a trip to a regional office.


Online services include:

Driver’s license renewal (if no changes, and every other cycle)

Duplicate driver’s license request

Vehicle registration renewals

Duplicate vehicle registration decals and cards

Print your driving record

Check your driver’s license status


A full list of online services may be found by going to dmv.wv.gov.


Additionally, you may contact the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles at 1-800-642-9066.


For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov


​​

You just read:

DMV to limit number of customers in regional offices

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.