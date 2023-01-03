DMV to limit number of customers in regional offices

Page Content

CHARLESTON, WV-

In accordance with the most recent guidelines and best practices recommended by both the CDC and West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources regarding COVID-19 and in the interest of social distancing, the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles is limiting the number of customers permitted in regional offices at the same time.

All offices will remain open and operational. However, each location will permit no more than 10-20 individuals inside their offices at any time.





DMV staff will intermittently wipe down counters and chairs.





The DMV reminds all West Virginians that most transactions can be done online or mailed in and do not require a trip to a regional office.





Online services include:

Driver’s license renewal (if no changes, and every other cycle)

Duplicate driver’s license request

Vehicle registration renewals

Duplicate vehicle registration decals and cards

Print your driving record

Check your driver’s license status





dmv.wv.gov. A full list of online services may be found by going to





Additionally, you may contact the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles at 1-800-642-9066.





1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline ator visit





​​