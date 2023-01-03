DMV to limit number of customers in regional offices
CHARLESTON, WV-
In accordance with the most recent guidelines and best practices recommended by both the CDC and West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources regarding COVID-19 and in the interest of social distancing, the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles is limiting the number of customers permitted in regional offices at the same time.
All offices will remain open and operational. However, each location will permit no more than 10-20 individuals inside their offices at any time.
DMV staff will intermittently wipe down counters and chairs.
The DMV reminds all West Virginians that most transactions can be done online or mailed in and do not require a trip to a regional office.
Online services include:
Driver’s license renewal (if no changes, and every other cycle)
Duplicate driver’s license request
Vehicle registration renewals
Duplicate vehicle registration decals and cards
Print your driving record
Check your driver’s license status
Additionally, you may contact the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles at 1-800-642-9066.