West Virginia Welcome Centers and Rest Areas to remain open to travelers

The West Virginia Department of Transportation announces that all Welcome Centers and Rest Areas will remain open to travelers during the State of Emergency declared by Gov. Jim Justice related to the COVID-19 pandemic.


All Welcome Centers and Rest Areas will continue to be maintained and cleaned, with their restrooms open. However, employees will not be staffing information stations at Welcome Centers.


For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov


