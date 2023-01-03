Senator Tartaglione Sworn Into Historic Eighth Senate Term

Harrisburg, PA – January 3, 2023 − Today, Pennsylvania Senator Christine M. Tartaglione was sworn into her eighth term serving as the Pennsylvania Senator from the 2nd District which includes portions of Philadelphia. Senator Tartaglione was also officially named Democratic Whip for the 2023-2024 legislative session.

Senator Tartaglione was one of 25 members sworn into the Pennsylvania Senate.

“Entering this legislative session, I am officially the longest-serving female in Pennsylvania Senate History,” said Senator Tartaglione. “It has been the honor of a lifetime serving the people of the 2nd district, and I am eagerly awaiting the coming legislative session and serving as Whip for the Senate Democratic Caucus. I am optimistic the legislature will spend the next legislative session working to pass crucial legislation that will put Pennsylvanians first.”

Serving in her 28th year, Senator Tartaglione is now the longest-serving female senator in Pennsylvania’s history, surpassing Senator Jeanette F. Reibman, who served from 1967 to 1994, the year Senator Tartaglione first won her seat in the Pennsylvania Senate.

Constituents can connect with Senator Tartaglione via her email: Tartaglione@pasenate.com, her Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or website.

