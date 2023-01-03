Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,928 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,377 in the last 365 days.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; January 3, 2023 deadline

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. ("SolarEdge" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: SEDG) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased securities between August 6, 2022 and October 19, 2022.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. SolarEdge misappropriated the design for various components including power optimizers and inverts from Ampt LLC ("Ampt"). Ampt made claims against the Company based on the misappropriation of its designs. The Company faced the threat of legal and regulatory action due to its misappropriation of Ampt's designs. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about SolarEdge, investors suffered damages.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising


Primary Logo

You just read:

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; January 3, 2023 deadline

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.