Mirriad Names Maria Teresa Hernandez Head of Multicultural Marketplace & SVP, Brand Partnerships

Maria Teresa Hernandez, Head of Multicultural Marketplace & SVP, Brand Partnerships at Mirriad

Hernandez Will Continue Brand Partnership Role and Spearhead the Expansion of Mirriad’s Multicultural Content Marketplace

NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mirriad, the leading in-content advertising company and 2022 AdExchanger Winner for Most Innovative TV Advertising Technology Award, today announced that Maria Teresa Hernandez is the Head of Multicultural Marketplace & SVP Brand Partnerships. In her role, Hernandez will have a dual focus, creating virtually inserted advertising campaigns in TV, Streaming, Digital, and Music content for the world’s top brands while expanding the company’s multicultural in-content marketplace consisting of leading content producers.

“Mirriad’s in-content multicultural marketplace not only gives advertisers unique access into Black, Hispanic, and Asian-American and Pacific Islander (AAPI)-owned and led media but empowers the diverse media community through dollars direct to them. We still have a long way to go in bridging the longstanding media gaps in our industry, but I’m thrilled to be able to lead our in-content marketplace to combat racial inequality and advance equity and inclusivity within our industry,” said Maria Teresa Hernandez, Head of Multicultural Marketplace & SVP, Brand Partnerships.

In response to the advertising industry’s commitment to diversify spending, the Mirriad Multicultural Marketplace was developed to enable brands and agencies to invest in minority-owned, operated, or targeted media. This breakthrough solution creates opportunities for brands to scale their multicultural campaigns to now include in-content advertising with ease and transparency. Mirriad’s Multicultural Marketplace is an industry solution which generates a new revenue stream for diverse publishers and content creators who are servicing these growing audiences.

Maria previously was the VP of Brand Partnerships at Mirriad. Before joining Mirriad, Maria Teresa was VP of Brand Partnerships at Branded Entertainment Network (BEN) and served as VP of Client Strategy at Orion (IPG), and Cardenas Marketing Network (CMN.)

“This new role is a perfect fit for Maria and her promotion and expanded responsibilities are well deserved, as she has long been involved in Mirriad’s focus on including more multicultural content to our vast roster of partnerships. We’re thrilled to have such a talented, motivated leader like Maria to spearhead this important industry initiative” said Mark Melvin, EVP of Sales & Brand Partnerships at Mirriad.


About Mirriad
Mirriad’s award-winning solution creates new advertising inventory for brands. Our patented, AI and computer vision powered platform dynamically inserts products and innovative signage formats after content is produced. Mirriad’s market-first solution creates a new revenue model for content owners distributing across traditional ad supported and subscription services, and dramatically improves the viewer experience by limiting commercial interruptions. Mirriad currently operates in the US, Europe and China.

