Sotera Health to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotera Health Company (“Sotera Health” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHC), a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions, lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry, today announced that Chairman and CEO Michael B. Petras, Jr. will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 7:30 pm Eastern. In his presentation, Mr. Petras will provide an update on Sotera Health’s business. Mr. Petras and Jason Peterson, Vice President and Treasurer, will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to the live webcast of Mr. Petras’ presentation by accessing the link on the Sotera Health website under the Investor Relations section: https://investors.soterahealth.com/events-and-presentations. A replay and slides for download will also be made available.

About Sotera Health:

Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses – Sterigenics®, Nordion® and Nelson Labs®. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health®.

Updates can be found from time to time on recent developments in matters relevant to investors on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at Investor Relations | Sotera Health. For developments related to Ethylene Oxide, updates can be found at Ethylene Oxide | Sotera Health.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:                      
Jason Peterson
Vice President & Treasurer, Sotera Health
IR@soterahealth.com
   Sally J. Curley, IRC
Curley Global IR, LLC
IR@soterahealth.com
     
MEDIA CONTACT:    
Kristin Gibbs
Chief Marketing Officer, Sotera Health
kgibbs@soterahealth.com 		   
     

Source: Sotera Health Company


Primary Logo

