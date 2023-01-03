Submit Release
Earthstone Energy to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference

/EIN News/ -- THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) (“Earthstone” or the “Company”) announced today its participation in the Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference.

The Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference will be held in Miami, FL, from January 5 through January 6, 2023, at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel. Earthstone’s management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors on January 5 and January 6, 2023. The Company will use the existing presentation on its website as supplemental materials at the conference.

About Earthstone Energy, Inc.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented, independent energy company engaged in acquisitions and the development and operation of oil and natural gas properties. Its primary assets are located in the Permian Basin of west Texas and New Mexico. Earthstone is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ESTE.” For more information, visit Earthstone’s website at www.earthstoneenergy.com.

Clay Jeansonne
Investor Relations
Earthstone Energy, Inc.
1400 Woodloch Forest Drive, Suite 300
The Woodlands, TX 77380
713-379-3080
CJeansonne@earthstoneenergy.com


