Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,923 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,426 in the last 365 days.

Progress Software to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on January 17, 2023

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of application development and infrastructure software, today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 after the market close on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The company’s fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 ended on November 30, 2022.

Progress will host a conference call to review and discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day.

Conference Call Details
A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of Progress’ website

To access the conference call by phone, please go to this link to retrieve dial-in details. To avoid delays, participants are encouraged to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

An archived version of the conference call and supporting materials will be available on the Progress Investor Relations webpage after the live conference call.

About Progress
Dedicated to propelling business forward in a technology-driven world, Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) helps businesses drive faster cycles of innovation, fuel momentum and accelerate their path to success. As the trusted provider of the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, Progress enables customers to develop the applications and experiences they need, deploy where and how they want and manage it all safely and securely. Hundreds of thousands of enterprises, including 1,700 software companies and 3.5 million developers, depend on Progress to achieve their goals—with confidence. Learn more at www.progress.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Progress is a trademark or registered trademark of Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:   Press Contact:
Michael Micciche   Erica McShane
Progress Software   Progress Software
+1 781-850-8450   +1 781-280-4000
Investor-Relations@progress.com   PR@progress.com

Source: Progress Software Corporation


Primary Logo

You just read:

Progress Software to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on January 17, 2023

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.