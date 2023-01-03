Palomar Holdings, Inc. Announces Successful Completion of Select California Earthquake Reinsurance Programs

/EIN News/ -- LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) (“Palomar” or the “Company”) today announced the successful completion of certain reinsurance programs covering California earthquake risk.



The Company renewed its California Commercial Earthquake quota share program, increasing the cession percentage, and secured additional earthquake excess of loss (“XOL”) limit. In total, Palomar has secured approximately $50 million of incremental limit to capitalize on opportunities it sees in the residential and commercial earthquake insurance markets.

“In the face of what is unquestionably a hard reinsurance market, we are pleased to not only successfully renew our California Commercial Earthquake quota share program but also procure incremental reinsurance limit to support our earthquake lines,” commented Mac Armstrong, Palomar’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We strategically increased the cession amount of the California Commercial Earthquake quota share to provide flexibility in how we participate in the commercial earthquake market and moreover take advantage of dislocation in the earthquake market broadly. We appreciate the support of our reinsurer panel and believe that our single peril business lines remain attractive to this cohort of reinsurers and the market broadly.”

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”). Palomar is an innovative insurer serving residential and commercial clients in specialty markets including the market for earthquake insurance. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company, have a financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent) from A.M. Best.

To learn more, visit PLMR.com.

