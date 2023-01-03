Actelis Selected By Northern Ireland Railways For Safety Critical Project

Networking building blocks to be delivered to enhance operations for major rail operator, Translink

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 03, 2023 -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) ("Actelis" or the "Company"), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for wide area IoT applications, today announced that it has been selected by Northern Ireland Railways (NI Railways) to enable high-speed connectivity for a large-scale safety critical project.



NI Railways, a division of Translink, is the major railway operator in Northern Ireland. The agency operates and maintains rail tracks, bridges, level crossings and signals, transporting over 1.5 million passengers each week going to work, school, health services, and leisure activities.

With the addition of NI Railways as a new customer, Actelis continues to enable new applications for both passenger and freight railway systems around the globe. Next to NI Railways, Actelis’ solutions are utilized by smart railways in Canada, Italy, Japan, Switzerland and the United States.

NI Railways’ latest project involving the Actelis hybrid fiber-copper solution requires carrying data from the agency’s main signaling center out to their support offices. Actelis’ solution was chosen for its high speed, media flexibility and reliability. Actelis’ products are implemented both trackside and in equipment rooms, to enable applications such as:

Vital customer information services to train stations and remote stops across the agency’s network.

Viewing and remotely downloading feeds from CCTV cameras.

“The Actelis solution provides the reach, reliability, data security and speed we need to successfully support connectivity for some of our most critical network applications,” said Nigel Taylor, Telecoms Maintenance Manager for Translink. “We look forward to adding new Actelis devices in 2023 at locations where we have fiber installed to further upgrade our network.”

Actelis is serving NI Railways together with its partner, The Kenton Group. The Kenton Group provides design, delivery, and support of network access needs internationally and throughout the United Kingdom.

“IoT and digital applications are necessary to support safe and efficient rail travel,” said Tuvia Barlev, chairman and CEO of Actelis. “We are extremely proud to extend high-speed connectivity throughout NI Railways’ network to enable the delivery of these services, meeting the needs of daily passengers across Northern Ireland.”

