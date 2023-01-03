The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Appoints Mark Battaglini as Chief Strategy Officer

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM), the leading international advocacy organization representing the cell and gene therapy sector, announced the appointment of Mark Battaglini to the newly created position of Chief Strategy Officer, effective today.

Mr. Battaglini will be responsible for ARM’s global policy, government affairs, communications, and alliance development activities. He will also lead the development of ARM’s strategy, mission, and vision, and guide the execution of the organization’s major priorities. Mr. Battaglini will be based primarily in ARM’s Washington, D.C., headquarters.

“With more than three decades in the biotechnology industry, Mark is a deeply experienced executive with a well-deserved reputation for building strong and effective organizations and advancing global public affairs initiatives,” said ARM Chief Executive Officer Tim Hunt. “Mark has an impressive track record of listening to — and engaging with — industry leaders, patient organizations, and policymakers in the U.S. and Europe. As we build the future of medicine for patients by modernizing global healthcare systems, Mark will be a tremendous asset for ARM, our nearly 500 member organizations, and the broader cell and gene therapy sector.”

Mr. Battaglini joins ARM after spending seven years at bluebird bio, culminating in his role as Senior Vice President of Global External Affairs and U.S. Government Payer, where he oversaw the global communications, patient advocacy, alliance development, public policy, government affairs, and state healthcare program functions. During his tenure at bluebird, he served on ARM’s Board of Directors and was a member of the government affairs committee at the American Society for Gene and Cell Therapy. Previously, he served in executive roles at Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Amylin Pharmaceuticals, Pharmacia Corporation, and Schering-Plough Corporation.

“I am honored for the opportunity to serve as ARM’s Chief Strategy Officer,” said Mr. Battaglini. “An increasing number of transformative cell and gene therapies have reached the market, and we’re on the cusp of many more life-saving therapeutic breakthroughs. We will be fully committed to advocating for patients and ensuring they have access to the durable, potentially curative treatments that are poised for regulatory approval in the coming years.”

About the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine

The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) is the leading international advocacy organization championing the benefits of cell and gene therapies for patients, healthcare systems, and society. As a community, ARM builds the future of medicine by convening the sector, facilitating influential exchanges on policies and practices, and advancing the narrative with data and analysis. We actively engage key stakeholders to enable the development of advanced therapies and to modernize healthcare systems so that patients benefit from durable, potentially curative treatments. As the global voice of the sector, we represent more than 475 members across 25 countries, including emerging and established biotechnology companies, academic and medical research institutions, and patient organizations.

Stephen Majors Alliance for Regenerative Medicine smajors@alliancerm.org