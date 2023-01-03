Submit Release
Travere Therapeutics to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced that Eric Dube, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, will present a corporate overview at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 11:15 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the company’s website, ir.travere.com, under the “Events & Presentations” section, and an archived replay will be accessible for up to 30 days.

About Travere Therapeutics

At Travere Therapeutics, we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent – that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com.


Contact:
Naomi Eichenbaum 
Vice President, Investor Relations
IR@travere.com
888-969-7879


